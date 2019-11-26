Share:

ISLAMABAD - JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman is all set to host All Parties Conference (APC) here today to discuss the opposition’s future strategy against the PTI government. The decision regarding the APC was made in the last meeting of opposition’s Rehbar Committee held in Islamabad. The JUI-F chief and many other opposition leaders have made a telephonic discussion during which they exchanged views about summoning a meeting of the opposition parties to discuss their strategy against the incumbent government. Maulana Fazl has asked the leaders of all the opposition parties to make sure their participation in the upcoming APC. According to sources, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz is not likely to take part in the APC. However, the sources said that PML-N has formed a four-member delegation including Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Raja Zafrul Haq, and Amir Maqam to participate in the APC. On the other hand, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also decided to participate in the APC. According Tariq Baloch, a close aide of Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, the APC is likely to take place in JUI-F leader Talha Mehmood’s farm house at Chak Shehzad.