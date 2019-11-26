Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani Monday said that if Pakistan People’s Party had to sign a deal with anyone, then its leaders would not had suffered so much.

Provincial Information Minister clarified that discussion on media about any kind of deal of PPP with the Federal Government or anyone else was absolutely baseless.

Addressing a press conference, Ghani said that although the Speaker Sindh Assembly Aga Siraj Durrani Faryal Talpur and Syed Khurshid Shah had been arrested but they were facing trial. The provincial minister said that it was surprising that the alleged crime or corruption took place in Karachi but the cases were being heard outside the province. He raised the question as to why such kinds of scales of justice were being formulated.

He said if the government did not trust the honorable Chief Justice and the honorable judges then why it did not replace them instead of transferring the cases. The provincial minister said that neither the sanctity of the Constitution was being given due consideration nor were the rights of the leaders of the PPP were being taken care of. He said that Imran Khan had parted ways with his team and brought Musharraf’s team on the front.

“Farough Naseem, who was the lawyer of Musharraf, was the law minister of Imran Khan, he added.

What was the reason why the government had now filed an application in the court to stop the case against Musharraf,” the minister asked and added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was showing its real face to the people.

Ghani said that people who listened to the Prime Minister’s speeches were presuming that the founder of Mutahida Qaumi Movement had reborn.

He said that now on his baseless statements his team was defending him on TV on daily basis. While the next day when Imran Khan took U-turn in his speech, then Firdous Ashiq Awan would be in TV to defend him, minister added.

Ghani said, “I received a news via social media that during a raid at my home billions of dollars had been recovered. I reported to FIA about the news. I have some doubts, but I will not make any statement until the situation becomes clear,” he added.