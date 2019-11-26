Share:

Lahore - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Monday regretted the sorry state of affairs at the Diagnostic Centre on the Lahore High Court premises and admitted that health facilities for lawyers were almost non-existent.

During his visit to the Lahore High Court Bar Association office he also assured the lawyers’ leaders that the government would make efforts to accept all the legitimate demands of the lawyers community.

Flanked by his wife, he also took a round of the Diagnostic Centre and expressed concerns about the sorry state of affairs of the health facility set up for the lawyers. He admitted that facilities at the health centre were equal to nothing. However, he promised that the building would be upgraded within three months.

Talking to the media, he said that Prime Minister Pakistan had not said that the situation of Punjab province is not satisfactory.

He added that hard times in the country have passed as government has succeeded in reducing the current account deficit and now it will focus on providing relief for the public.