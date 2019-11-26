Share:

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - In a new twist in Musharraf treason case, the government has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) requesting it to set aside the special court’s decision to reserve its judgement in the case.

Also, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought arguments on maintainability of a petition filed by the former army chief and president Pervez Musharraf against the special court decision, and adjourned the hearing for today.

Musharraf is facing the high treason case under Article 6 for suspending and abrogating constitution on November 3, 2007 and promulgating emergency and Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO) in the country.

A three-member special court headed by Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth and including Justice Nazar Akbar and Justice Shahid Kareem had reserved the verdict in the case on Nov 19 and ruled that the judgment would be announced on Nov 28 (Thursday).

The interior secretary filed a petition on Monday at the IHC under Article 199 of the Constitution to set aside the special court order, adopting that the special court’s decision to reserve its verdict in the case was in violation of the Constitution.

The ministry maintained that the special court issued its decision without giving the ministry the opportunity to notify a new prosecution team in the case and it would be against the constitution to deliver a verdict without hearing the prosecution during the trial.

The interior secretary in the last hearing had informed the special court that they had de-notified the notification about earlier prosecution team and sought sometime to issue fresh notification of a new prosecution team.

Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, head of special court, raised question whether the government had sought court permission before changing the entire prosecution team and said: “It is unacceptable and hence refused.”

The ministry had stated that if special court proceeds to pass its judgment without hearing the prosecution, the accused (Musharraf) will be handed an opportunity to escape punishment for purely on technical legal faults”.

It argued that the federal government had the mandate to change the prosecution team and cited a “defective application of procedure, lengthy delay and expense incurred at [the] trial” as reasons for denotifying the prosecution team in Musharraf’s case.

According to the petition, the initial prosecution team, after being de-notified on October 23, had no authority to file written arguments on behalf of the federal government, not to represent it at the hearing on Oct 24. Therefore, any verdict issued on the basis of these written arguments filed unlawfully “cannot be deemed to be a judgment [passed] after hearing the prosecution.”

The ministry has requested the IHC to set aside the special court’s Nov 19 order to reserve its judgment in the treason case. It added that as an interim measure, the operation of the order be suspended and the interior ministry be given the opportunity to renotify a prosecution team for the case.

The petition asked the IHC to restrain the special court from issuing its final judgement in the case until the requirements of Section 6 of the Criminal Law Amendment (Special Court) Act, 1976, have been complied with.

Meanwhile, Barrister Salman Safdar, who earlier had represented General Musharraf had also filed petition in the IHC. He requested the High Court to set aside and declare void the ‘unconstitutional’ order of the special court dated 12th June wherein the accused had been denied the right to a counsel of his choice and is being tried in involuntary absence.

As Pervez Musharraf was unable to return to Pakistan due to his medical condition, the special court on 19th June, 2016 declared him proclaimed offender and seized his family property under Section 87 & 88 of Criminal Procedure Code 1898. The proceedings did not continue for another two years before the Special Court on 10th September, 2018 finally reconvened the trial and from 9th October, 2018 onwards, began to hear it on a day to day basis in the absence of the accused.

Salman maintained that he was chosen by Musharraf to represent him in the high treason case on 28th March, 2019 filed an application under Section 265-K CrPC 1898. On 02nd May, 2019 he filed an application for adjournment on the grounds that Pervez Musharraf was critically ill and unable o travel. However, the special court on next date disregarding the critical condition of Musharraf passed the order removing the petitioner (Salman) from defending the army chief and appointed Raza Bashir advocate to defend Musharraf.

Meanwhile, the LHC on Monday sought arguments on maintainability of the petition filed by former president Pervez Musharraf against the verdict reserved by the special court and adjourned the hearing till today.

On November 19, the special court had concluded the trial proceedings in case against the former president for declaring a state of emergency on November 3, 2007. The court had ruled that a verdict would be announced on November 28 on the basis of available record.

The LHC bench asked Musharraf’s counsel Khawaja Ahmad Tariq Rahim to advance arguments on Wednesday (Nov 26) on how the LHC could hear the matter if proceedings were pending before the Supreme Court against the former president. The bench consisting of Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi also questioned how the LHC could hear the case when Musharraf is a resident of Islamabad.

However, the counsel argued that the LHC had found petition filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif maintainable although his cases were also being heard in Islamabad High Court.

The court replied that Nawaz Sharif was a resident of Lahore while Musharraf was a resident of Islamabad.

Musharraf’s counsel further pleaded that the treason case against his client was filed without following due process. He argued, “The case was filed with approval of then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif. His cabinet’s approval was never sought.”

The former president in the petition challenged the verdict reserved by the special court in the high treason case against him and sought suspension of his trial in absentia.

A three-judge special court on November 19 reserved the verdict after completing hearing of the high treason case launched in 2013 against Musharraf who went to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in May 2016 for ‘medical treatment’ and did not return to face the trial.

His petition says that he had not been able to return to the country, in spite of a strong wish, because of his deteriorating health, multiple life-threatening diseases and his ageing mother.

“In exercising its discretionary relief, the court must look at the balance of convenience, which lies heavily in favour of the petitioner, as taking away his right to a pleader of his choice, as well as his right to an audience, as a direct consequence of his infirmity, will not only seriously prejudice his case but also set a precedent for all future cases where infirm accused are at a material disadvantage to healthy ones in defending their trials,” his petition read.

“The respondents are all performing functions in connection with the affairs of the federation and a petitioner is a person directly aggrieved by their actions in the present case, therefore, he has locus standi to bring the present judicial review proceedings before this court,” he concluded.