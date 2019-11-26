Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial, while presiding over a briefing session about ongoing projects of department at Agriculture House, has said that all officers should burn mid-night oil to achieve the goals so farming community should be benefitted, saying that govt has taken revolutionary steps for agriculture sector uplift. Langrial appreciated the research work and directed to speed up the work. He said that in the process of researching new varieties of fruits, vegetables and pulses, it is very important to take into account the climate change and market demand. Research is underway to develop new types of productive products. Government of Punjab is fully committed to provide the farmers with advanced productive technologies with high productivity.

Agriculture minister added that our top priority is to increase production per acre with lower productive cost which will not only enable the farmers to generate more profit but also strengthen the domestic economy.

The welfare of the farmers and the protection of their rights is our primary responsibility. Minister further said that he is monitoring the ongoing planning projects and will not tolerate any negligence in this regard. Government of Punjab is committed to reduce the cost of production of the farmers.

The meeting was attended by Director General Agriculture (Extension) Dr Anjum Ali, Project Coordinator Food Agriculture Organization (FAO) Fahim Ahmed, Director Agriculture (Extension) Headquarter Shahzad Saber, Mohammad Afzal, Abdul Rahman Agriculture Delivery Unit along with other officers.