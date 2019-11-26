Share:

BAHAWALPUR - A student from the Department of Management sciences Govt Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU), Ghanwa Asif visited China as part of Pakistan youth delegation. The delegation was hosted by All China Youth Federation. The group of 100 delegates consisted of students from various universities along with many eminent personalities including Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Muhammad Taimour Khan, Deputy Secretary at Prime Minister office Ali Muhammad Malik, Sana Mir, former captain women cricket team, Samina Baig and many others.