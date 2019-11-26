Share:

LAHORE - The Hamdan Polo Cup for the Lahore Open Polo Championship 2019 will get underway today (Tuesday) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground. LPC President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana has thanked the sponsors and especially lauded the keen interest of Hamdan CEO Kamal Nasir for sponsoring this prestigious tournament. “A great number of foreign polo players will be seen in action during the two-week polo activity, where top ten teams will be vying for the top honours. Pool A comprises Platinum Homes/Olympia, Dascon Construction Company/Guard Group, Master Paints, Black Horse Paints/Artema Medical and PBG/S&R while Pool B consists of Barry’s, Samba Bank, Diamond Paints, AOS Polo Team and Master Paints Black.” In the inaugural match of the event to be played today (Tuesday) at 2:00 pm, Platinum Homes/Olympia will take on Dascon Construction Company/Guard Group while Barry’s will vie against Samba Bank at 3:00 pm. The subsidiary and main finals of the championship will be played on Sunday (8th December).