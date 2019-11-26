Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women was observed here in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Monday. Seminar and walks at various places under the auspices of various social and women development and empowerment forums were held to mark the day and raise awareness about due respect and honour of the women folk in all relation and status. In a message on the occasion, Secretary General United Nations Organisation Antonio Guterres said that the United Nations is committed to ending all sorts of violence against the women and girls.