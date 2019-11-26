Share:

LAHORE - The Jamaat-i-Islami will hold a Kashmir March in Islamabad on December 22 to put pressure on the rulers to give up their silence and extend practical support to the besieged people of the Indian held region, party chief says. Senator Sirajul Haq said while presiding over a meeting of central leadership at Mansoorathat thousands of people from across the country will gather in the federal capital to express solidarity with their brethren who had become virtual prisoners of the Indian forces since August 5—the day Indian government abrogated the special autonomy of the held region and unleashed worst human rights violation on the millions of Kashmiris. The meeting expressed concern over the silence of international community and the UN on the human rights abuses in the held valley. At the same time they warned the rulers against the growing anger of the people over Islamabad’s apologetic stand on Kashmir. They said Kashmiris had been fighting the case of realization of Pakistan for seven decades. “The rulers betrayed the people of Kashmir and they have to face the wrath of the nation for damaging the cause,” said Senator Siraj. He added that the JI would never leave alone the Kashmris no matter what the rulers’ actions were. He said the sacrifices of the Kashmiris would soon bear fruit and dawn of freedom will rise on them. The JI chief criticized the economic policies of the government, saying the IMF had virtually took over the control of the country’s economy and enslaved the nation. He said the prices of basic commodities were become out of common man’s reach but the ministers were issuing non-serious statements about inflation and making fun of the poor.