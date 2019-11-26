Share:

KARACHI - The nation is proud of Ilyas Umer for displaying courage to stop deplorable action in a recent incident of desecration of Holy Quran in Norway.

Karachi Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said this while hailing Ilyas demanded government to extradite Norwegian envoy from Pakistan and raise voice against this ugly happening in United Nations.

Addressing a protest rally outside office of Deputy Commissioner in Quaidabad, he said, “West is using different tactics to malign Islam but Muslims will never allow anybody to desecrate Holy Quran or besmirch our prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon him) at all cost”.

He also demanded government to stress upon the United Nation to devise a legislation to prevent desecration of holy books especially ‘Quran’ in order to stop hatred against holy books of different religions.

“West has double standards treating religions and books. On the one hand they talk about forbearance and giving respect to all religions but on the other hand, they act against these values”, he reprimanded.

In this recent incident in Kristiansand city, Norway, a man tried to burn a copy of ‘Quran’ during an anti-Islam rally.

Ameer JI district Malir, Muhammad Islam said that it is firm faith of every Muslim to sacrificing everything keeping sanctity of Holy Book and their prophet.

Other JI local leaders, Farooq Naimatullah, Monim Zafar, M Yousuf, Saifuddin Advocate, Jamil Khan and Taufiquddin were of the view that west is busy in defaming Islam and Muslims’ genocide.