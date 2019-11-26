Share:

KARACHI - The University of Karachi, the Rotary Club (Karsaz) and the Clean and Green Pakistan Project on Monday joined hands to provide a better environment to the citizens of Karachi.

The Karachi University while using the pitcher irrigation technique launched the second phase of its Landscape Project in collaboration with the Rotary Karsaz Club and federal government’s initiative Clean and Green Pakistan Project.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmmod Iraqi, Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad, Director Landscape and Gardening Council Dr Muhammad Fahim Siddiqui, Provost Awan-e-Liquat Girls Hostel Professor Dr Samina Saeed, Dr Imran Ahmed Khan from History Department, Dr Waqar Ahmed from Institute of Environmental Studies, Dr Taseer Ahmed Khan of Department of Physiology along with Naeem Akhtar Salim, Muhammad Hammad, Abbas Sethna and Nasim Qureshi of Rotary Club of Karachi Karsaz and Farrah Rahman, Hamid Khawer and Arshad Khesgi of the Clean and Green Karachi Project took part in sapling of more than 100 plants near old Guest House.

The Director LGC Dr Fahim informed the guests that four types of local plants were used in the first phase of Landscape Project II which can easily grow in the current environmental conditions.

He shared that the pitcher irrigation technique is an idea to cope up with the challenges of shortfall of water supply in the city and it also helps in the minimum utilization of human resources. Earlier, the KU VC Khalid Iraqi said that Karachi University has engaged all available resource for the beautification of the campus.

He urged people to take good care of plants as they are the main source of fresh and healthy oxygen and keeping the polluted atmosphere in mind, we should focus on planting trees in huge quantities.

He observed that serious efforts are required to grow a plant and said that unfortunately very few numbers of people give due time and care to plants while the majority of people only like to have a photo session with plants or during plantation drives in Pakistan.

Later, Director LGC Dr Fahim shared that Karachi University would soon start working on urban forest project in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Karachi Karsaz and Clean and Green Karachi Project.