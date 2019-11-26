Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Bar Association on Monday went on strike after a clash between lawyers and doctors at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

On the strike call, lawyers closed the sessions court’s gates not only for the litigants but also for the court staff.

The lawyers’ community also staged a sit-in outside the IGP Office but later they ended the sit-in after acceptance of their demands. Accepting their demands, the police added Section 324 of Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) in the FIR registration against the doctors for allegedly beating up the lawyers in the hospital.

The lawyers also demanded suspension of the medical superintendent and additional medical superintendent of the PIC.

Earlier, a meeting held under the chair of LBA President Asim Cheema decided that no lawyer would be allowed to appear before the court representing the doctors.

They said that video of doctors’ torture on the lawyers had gone viral and everything is clear as the doctors thrashing the lawyers could easily be identified.

They said that if their demands were not accepted, the strike would be expanded to across the Punjab and then across the country. The lawyers protesting at the sessions court demanded immediate arrest of the doctors.

On the other side, on the call made by the Grand Health Alliance, doctors, paramedics and nurses observed strike at the PIC and denied the patients healthcare at the Out Patient Department (OPD). The alliance announced to observe the strike till the arrest of the lawyers who allegedly carried out “rascality” in the hospital.

Last Saturday, a clash had taken place between lawyers and hospital staff which aggravated the situation.

Last Saturday, the police registered a case against 12 unidentified doctors and paramedics for allegedly torturing some lawyers at PIC. After the clash between lawyers, paramedics and doctors at the PIC a group of lawyers had staged a protest on the Jail Road in front of the Services Hospital.

The clash took place when a lawyer along with his ailing relative visited the PIC his check-up. A verbal clash occurred between the lawyer and a doctor. They were later joined by their respective supporters - lawyers, doctors and paramedics.

The PIC doctors and paramedics are accused of torturing and injuring the lawyers.

The lawyers later filed a complaint against the doctors and paramedical staff in Shadman police station and a case was registered against 12 unidentified persons. Now, after the lawyers protest, the police had added Section 324 and 7ATA in the FIR.