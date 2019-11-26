Share:

TAUNSA SHARIF - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and local poet Mehboob Tabish has been taken into custody by police over delivering speech against Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. According to media reports, local poet PPP leader Mehboob Tabish used abusive language in his speech against the Punjab chief minister and other Sardars during a book launching ceremony. This led to exchange of hot words between the PPP poet and supporters of Sardars. SP Zafar Buzdar was also present on the occasion and he called local police. Upon which the police arrested the poet. He was released after writers and poets came to police station.