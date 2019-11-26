Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan army Monday announced a major reshuffle in its top brass with only two days left for Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to start second three year-term of his office.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of army, in a statement announced fresh postings besides promotion of two major generals to the rank of lieutenant general.

Promotions

Major generals Muhammad Saeed and Ali Amir Awan were promoted to the rank of lieutenant general and were posted as the president of National Defence University and Inspector General of Communications and Information Technology, respectively.

The position of the NDU president was lying vacant since retirement of Lt Gen Aamer Riaz in first week of October.

New Postings

The ISPR said that Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been appointed as the Chief of General Staff (CGS)—the most important and prestigious appointment in the army service after COAS.

Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj has been appointed as the Director General of Strategic Plans Division (SPD). Earlier, Lt Gen Sarfraz Sattar, the senior-most three-star officer in army, was serving as DG SPD. He was superseded by Lt Gen Raza.

Lt Gen Muhammad Amir has been appointed as Adjutant General while the list also includes two new Corps Commanders. Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood has been made Commander of Mangla Corps and Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood appointed the Commander of Peshawar Corps.

Last week’s appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Raza as the next Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) led to this major reshuffle. He was currently serving as chief of general staff (CGS).

Besides Lt Gen Raza, the other top contenders for the office of CJCSC were SPD Director General Lt Gen Sarfraz Sattar and Commander V Corps, headquartered at Karachi, Lt Gen Humayun Aziz.

Lt Gen Raza would assume his charge tomorrow (Nov 27) when the outgoing CJCSC General Zubair Mahmood Hayat retires after completing his tenure.

On 19th August this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Gen Bajwa as the COAS for another three-year term from the date of completion of his tenure. His second term as army chief also commences on November 27 and he will keep the command of army till November 2022.

Meanwhile, the outgoing CJCSC Gen Zubair Hayat paid a farewell visit to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office said. The prime minister lauded Gen Zubair’s “meritorious services” and wished him well for his post retirement life, it said.