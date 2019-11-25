Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Millennium Education, Pakistan has bagged the highest number of Cambridge Learner Awards and High Achievers in Cambridge Assessment International Examination-CAIE May/June 2019 says a press release. The award-winning millennials topped in the world, topped in Pakistan and topped at national level.

This year’s high achievers are: Hamza Muhammad Khan Mathematics (without coursework) IGCSE Top in the World; Abeeha Shoaib Business Studies IGCSE Top in Pakistan; Hamza Muhamamd Khan Chemistry IGCSE Top in Pakistan; Hamza Muhammad Khan Computer Science IGCSE Top in Pakistan; Zaurayz Kashan Shah Computer Science IGCSE Top in Pakistan; Abeeha Shoaib Economics IGCSE Top in Pakistan; Mishma Azfar Global Perspectives and research Cambridge A Level Top in North Pakistan; Abeeha Shoaib Accounting IGCSE Top in North Pakistan; Muhammad Hashim Khawaja Biology IGCSE Top in North Pakistan; Naimal Sheraz First Language English IGCSE Top in North Pakistan; Abeeha Shoaib Commerce O Level Top in North Pakistan Roots Millennium Schools, Khyber Campus Peshawar; Maryam Shahid Physics Cambridge A Level Top in North Pakistan; Saniya Diyar Urdu Cambridge A Level Top in North Pakistan from Roots Millennium Schools, One World Campus; Maha Shahid Pakistan Studies IGCSE Top in North Pakistan Roots Millennium Schools, Hill View Campus Mirpur; Salman Qamar Physics Cambridge A Level Top in North Pakistan.

“The excellent Cambridge Assessment International Examination-CAIE results and distinctions are a result of 32 years of quality education” quoted Chairman The Millennium Education Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI. Millennials have once again proven the age-old adage that hard work, discipline and academic high standards pay rich dividends, if they have the necessary drive and passion. He highlighted that the remarkable achievements in the form of world distinctions, all Pakistan and national level distinctions secured by the students are a corroboration of the academic preparedness of students to pursue post-secondary education.

These exceptional distinctions are also an indication that our students are ready for college level work and have a bright future ahead of them.

Millennial Muhammad Hamza Khan who topped in the world (Mathematics) said, “I am grateful to The Millennium Education and my parents and it is like a dream coming true and all because of my institute, teachers and parents,” Miss Muneeze Muzaffar, the proud Principal of Millennium College I-9/3 Campus said the school/college plays an important role in ensuring that such expectations are inculcated from the very beginning and consistently ingrained to motivate the young minds towards the quest for excellence and the distinctions are a result of continued support of the school in preparing students and advised all students to work hard, stay focused and emphasised on the fact that students need not to take tuitions when schools and colleges are prepared to provide them all support. The proud parents of Naimal and Zaurayz Shah said an enormous credit goes to the school and their teachers who have inspired them to dream high. Maryam Shahid who is studying currently in Duke University in America on 100 percent scholarship thanked Roots Millennium Education for the endless support throughout her journey with The Millennium Education.

The Millennium Education is extremely proud of their students and would like to congratulate the parents, students and faculty on this important milestone. Roots Millennium Education wishes all the best to these star students for their future endeavours.