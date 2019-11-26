Share:

KARACHI - A minor boy died and five others sustained serious injuries as dumper turned turtle in Karachi’s Drigh Road underpass.

According to rescue officials, the dumper was heading towards Airport from Rashid Minhas road and flipped in a Drigh Road underpass due to over speed, resulting in the death of a two-year-old boy, who was on a motorcycle with his father.

The wounded people were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment.

The heavy machinery was summoned which removed the dumper truck from the underpass, police added.