ISLAMABAD - National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) has signed a grant implementation agreement with Muslim Aid Pakistan (MAP), for providing grant financing amounting to Rs. 264.353 million, for the project related to flood protection, drought mitigation and community and school based disaster risk management. The agreement signing ceremony was held at the NDRMF Office here yesterday. From NDRMF, the agreement was signed by Khurram Khaliq Khan, General Manager, Projects and Operations Group whereas, from MAP, the agreement was countersigned by Syed Shahnawaz Ali, Country Director.

The duration of the project is 18 months in which various interventions shall be carried out including; physical infrastructure (included flood protection walls, water conservation structures), community mobilization for formation of community level disaster risk management committees, at local revenue village and union council levels, and capacity building in community school based disaster risk management. The proposed interventions are in line with National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP). The project is being undertaken in deprived and vulnerable areas of districts Qilla Saifullah and Chaghi and aim to better protect and make resilient the communities of said districts, to the negative impacts of multiple hazards. The total cost of the project is approximately Rs. 400.857 million amongst which NDRMF shall contribute grant financing amounting to Rs. 264.353 million which comes upto 65.95% of the total projects cost. Whereas, MAP’s contribution shall be PKR 136.504 million thereby covering approximately 34.05% projects’ financing.