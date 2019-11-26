Share:

ISLAMABAD - Nigel Richards of New Zealand successfully defended his title at the World Scrabble Championship played at Torquay, England after defeating the 2017 world champion David Eldar of Australia in an epic final. Nigel, nicknamed as the Goat (greatest of all times), has won the world championship no less than five times, as no other player in the history has won it more than once. Nigel won with a game to spare in the best-of-five final with scores of 392-428, 416-402, 498-358 and 516-463. The B division proved more exciting after the favourites Hadi twins of Pakistan suffered shock defeats in the semifinals but the backup players from Pakistan proved good enough to carry the national flag. Daniyal Sanaullah won the final against compatriot Taha Mirza 3-1 with scores of 538-321, 559-363, 375-508 and 442-403. Pakistani team will return to Karachi on Tuesday morning and will stay there for a few hours, as the team is scheduled to fly to Malaysia on the same day to participate in the Wespa Youth Cup. Pakistan is also defending champion of the Wespa Cup and sending a very strong team to defend the title.