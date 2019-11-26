Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that opposition’s APC (all parties conference) is in fact DPC (dejected politicians conference).

The jobless politicians should remember that public acceptability is achieved through selfless service to people and not through political agitation or chaos, he said in a statement issued here on Monday. Buzdar said that discarded elements will not gain anything out of it as the opposition has no public welfare agenda. The 220 million people of Pakistan have full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan who is bravely handling internal and external challenges, he said. He reiterated the PTI-led government is pursuing the public service agenda to develop Pakistan on modern lines. He regretted that the environment was polluted through jumbled infrastructure and politics was stained with corruption in the previous tenures. He renewed the commitment to rid people of both political and environmental pollution. People are facing consequences of the wrong priorities of the past rulers. One major reason for smog is merciless cutting of hundreds of trees in Lahore, he added.

The chief minister said the incumbent government is successfully implementing the Clean and Green Pakistan programme to promote a green environment in the country. He said that various steps have been taken to protect the environment and increase forests in the province. He said the tree plantation target will be achieved. Comprehensive planning has been made to deal with the hazardous effects of climate change and new programmes will be initiated to improve the environment, the chief minister said.

OCCUPIED KASHMIR TURNED INTO A JAIL

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the Modi government has crossed every limit of cruelty and barbarity against the unarmed Kashmiris of the occupied region. It turned the occupied valley of Kashmir into an open jail 113 days ago and has been blatantly violating human rights and international laws in Occupied Kashmir. He pointed out that people of Occupied Kashmir are struggling for their birthright of independence for the last 72 years.

The chief minister said that oppressed Kashmiris are deprived of basic necessities of life due to continued curfew and schools, offices and private institutions are wearing a deserted look. He said that continued silence and inaction of the international community over Indian brutalities against people of Occupied Kashmir is highly deplorable. Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively projected the core issue of Kashmir at every forum, he added. Usman Buzdar said that Kashmir is the jugular vein and Pakistan and Kashmir are incomplete without each other. He emphasized that Indian cruelties cannot force the Kashmiris to surrender and they are writing a new history of bravery with their blood. The longstanding struggle of Kashmiris will bear fruit and they will see the rising sun of freedom, concluded chief minister.

Also, the chief minister felicitated PTI candidate Barrister Sultan Mehmood on Monday.

Buzdar extended felicitations to PTI candidate Barrister Sultan Mehmood on winning the by-election in LA-III, Mirpur, Azad Kashmir Assembly. The success of the PTI candidate is a victory of the agenda of change and new Pakistan and it proved that people fully trust the PTI leadership and its policies, he said. This result is a writing on the wall for the political parties opposing national development. He said the negative politics of those who looted national resources in the past has been buried and this has again proved that people are supporting a transparent, honest and sincere leadership. It also highlighted that PTI has become the most popular party under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, concluded chief minister.