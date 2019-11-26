Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi attended first Saudi International Maritime Forum - 2019 (SIM Forum – 2019) held in Riyadh during his official visit to Saudi Arabia. A statement issued by the Pakistan Navy said the admiral also addressed the forum, participated the second session as guest of honour, called on commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces and held interactions with his naval counterparts from various countries. ‘Saudi International Maritime Forum – 2019’ was the first multinational naval event organized by Saudi Royal Naval Forces. The forum included series of lectures and panel discussions. The speakers were various think tanks and international navies encompassing regional maritime security concepts, threats and opportunities in global context, increasing capacity for countering emerging threats and tackling future challenges in maritime industry. The three-day multinational naval event was attended by naval leaders from 13 countries and also included an exhibition of the latest technologies, equipment and systems in the marine environment.

During the conference, Admiral Abbasi called on Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Fahad Bin Abdullah Al-Ghofaily and also interacted with various heads of foreign navies. During the meetings with the foreign dignitaries, matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration were discussed. The naval chief highlighted Pakistan’s commitment in the fight against terrorism including Pakistan Navy’s peace initiatives in support of maritime security in the region. It is expected that current visit of chief of the naval staff would greatly augment the bilateral cooperation between both the brotherly countries in general and the two navies in particular, the statement said.