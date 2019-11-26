Share:

At the United Nations, Pakistan has challenged India's qualifications for permanent or non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Speaking at U.N. General Assembly today, Pakistan's permanent representative to United Nations Munir Akram said New Delhi was in blatant violation of 15-member body's resolutions aimed at settling the decades-old Kashmir dispute.

He said India had imposed a complete curfew and lockdown on 8 million people for over a 100 days and it is perpetrating massive violations of human rights against them and against its own minority communities.