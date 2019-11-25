Share:

“There comes a time when one must take

a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because his

conscience tells him it is right.”

–Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King’s ‘dream’ for the emancipation of African American’s launched a new era into the world platform. He worked hard and diligently for the betterment of his people, resolute and determined to end the racial bias and segregation that existed in his country on the basis of color. Where most of us in Pakistan fall short of preventing sectarian violence and segregation which is often based on ethnic grounds. The government also fails to create a successful and inclusive number of policies amongst their people through a more diverse educational curriculum and cultural shows that promote peace and harmony among its people. There is a stark polarisation of political affiliations in the world, where people everywhere have an aggrandised version of nationalist policies; there are so few of us left to speak for those who wish to adopt a more moderate approach.