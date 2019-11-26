Share:

LAHORE - To ensure the safety of food from production to consumption, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday launched an operation against the cold stores and confiscated 79,200 rotten eggs from Sahiwal and Chichawatni. The purpose of the operation was to stop the usage of dirty eggs in the manufacturing of food especially bakery items. The authority had discarded as many as five million putrid eggs worth millions of rupees in a year. This was informed by PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman. PFA’s enforcement teams have inspected eight cold stores and punished two others (Faizan and Ravi Cold Storages) with hefty fines over storage expired and hatchery’s eggs. He said that PFA had strictly prohibited to store hatchery’s eggs in cold stores as per the policy on the permanent ban on hatchery eggs. He further said that these eggs stored in cold stores for different bakeries and egg powdered manufacturers. Muhammad Usman said that PFA has discarded a huge cache of spoiled eggs after taking into custody from different cold stores. Meanwhile, PFA Chairman Umer Tanvir Butt has appealed people to inform PFA in case of witness the sale and purchase of putrid eggs, especially of hatchery. The Punjab Food Authority is doing work efficiently to bring the food quality and safety as per the international standards, he added.