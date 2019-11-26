Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged upon the nation to join hands in making Pakistan clean and green, and turning it into an environment friendly place for present and coming generations.

“We have to make a decision today what kind of Pakistan we want - clean or polluted?” he remarked in his address at the launch of Clean Green Pakistan Index Cities Ranking here at the Convention Centre.

The event marked oath-taking of the office-bearers of the CGPI Implementation Committees from 19 cities across the country which was witnessed by the prime minister and a jam-packed hall of youth as Green Champions.

The premier said Allah Almighty had blessed Pakistan with all 12 climatic zones, fertile lands producing variety of fruits, reserves of gold, copper and gas, and unexplored treasure of rare earth minerals.

“We need to realize the worth of this land, make united efforts to preserve its natural environment and turn it into a hub of tourism,” he said.

PM Khan regretted that ruthless tree-cutting in Lahore during last decade in the name of development played havoc with the great city, which was now engulfed by life-threatening smog.

“The concrete jungle in Lahore has replaced 70 percent tree cover and the result is obvious in shape of silent-killer pollution,” he said, adding that the reason was that nobody thought about the environmental impact while carrying out developmental projects.

He recalled that Lahore, which 30 years ago boasted of its fresh air and clean drinking tap water, had now become life-threatening for the children and elderly due to alarming rise in lung diseases because of unhealthy environment.

Imran Khan stressed that cleanliness was an important aspect in the Islamic teachings and said “we need to live our lives keeping in mind consequences of our steps for this world”.

He said disposal of solid waste and industrial garbage into rivers and streams had contaminated the water flow which even seeped into the underground water reservoirs.

The prime minster said the government could not overcome the environmental challenge alone and needed the collective efforts of elected representatives and general public.

Terming youth and students future of the country, he asked them to come forward and make Pakistan clean and green.

The prime minister said the government was about to launch the country’s best-ever local body system in the country to genuinely ensure empowerment of people at grassroots level, where public even in villages would be encouraged to participate in the contest of Green Champions.

He said though it would be implemented in Punjab and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, however proposed the Sindh government that adoption of similar model would be helpful in addressing its civic issues.

“We have to understand the concept of Naya Pakistan, which means the change of mind first in right direction.” He said Allah Almighty does not change the condition of a nation, unless it makes efforts to bring a change within.

The prime minister said greed had destroyed the planet Earth and stressed that taking care of environment was equal to serving the Allah’s creatures.

He expressed confidence that the country would soon achieve the goals of green Pakistan and said plantation at a vast level would be carried out at open spaces across the country.

CPEC

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which would not only help reinforce economic development of Pakistan but also contribute to regional prosperity.

Its second phase would focus on industrialization, agriculture and socioeconomic development, he said while talking to Ambassador Sha Zukang, former Under Secretary General of the United Nations and current President of China-Pakistan Friendship Association.

Ambassador Sha is leading a delegation of major Chinese companies visiting Pakistan to explore business potential and investment opportunities.

The prime minister underscored the closeness and depth of Pak-China ties. Underlining that CPEC was a transformational project, he invited the Chinese companies and businessmen to invest in diverse sectors in Pakistan.

Ambassador Sha said Pakistan and China were All-Weather Strategic Co-operative Partners and their partnership was aimed at promoting peace, development and prosperity in the region.

He emphasized that the special relationship between the two countries was reflected in expression of warmth by the Chinese people towards Pakistan at every occasion.

Ambassador Sha stressed that the Chinese investors were confident about Pakistan’s economic potential and hoped that the economic relationship between the two countries would reach the level of their excellence.

The delegation includes companies related to real estate, construction, engineering, textile, information technology and industrial sectors.

The delegation visited Peshawar on Monday and is also scheduled to visit Lahore, Karachi and Gawadar.

The delegation will meet leading bankers, industrialists, entrepreneurs, financial experts, business chambers, and senior officials to deepen its insights and understanding of the economic opportunities in Pakistan.