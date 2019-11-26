Share:

ATTOCK - Police claimed to have foiled two different bids of drugs smuggling and recovered 10kg of opium and 1.40kg of hashish while arrested a drug trafficker. District Police officer Shahzad Nadeem Boukhari told newsmen that the acting on a tip off, a team of the Hazro Police, led by SHO Haji Azam intercepted a car and recovered 10kg of opium kept in hidden compartments of the vehicle. The single occupant of the car managed to flee from the scene. In another incident, the Hazro Police intercepted a narcotics trafficker identified as Shakeel and recovered 1.40kg chars from his possession. The DPO said that the Hazro Police registered two separate cases and stared further investigation.