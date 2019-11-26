Share:

ISLAMABAD - Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Mian Farrukh Habib Monday demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to scrutinize the accounts of all the registered political parties on the same TORs being followed in the case of PTI foreign funding case. Addressing a press conference here, Farrukh Habib said PPP and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) foreign funding cases were also under hearing as their bank accounts were allegedly used to launder money. “Both the parties have to submit their money trails,” he said. He said the lawyers of both the parties were not appearing before scrutiny committee for further proceedings in the cases against them. He said the accounts of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Pakistan People’s Party and all other registered parties should be scrutinized by ECP without any discrimination. PML-N during its government from 2013-18 could have initiated foreign funding case against PTI, if they had doubts, he added. Referring to PPP and PML-N, he said neither they paid tax nor declared their party accounts and assets which obviously create doubts of money laundering and illegal funding. “Now we will not let them escape from the ECP hearing”, he said. “We expect from ECP which is a constitutional institution to fulfill its official responsibilities in efficient way and conduct hearing of PML-N and PPP cases on daily basis”, Farrukh hoped. PML-N and PPP have to go through the process of accountability and declare sources of their income otherwise the federal government still has the powers to initiate probe into PML-N registered company in UK and PPP registered company in USA, if they did not respond to the ECP. He said:”We requested the scrutiny committee to keep their findings secret until completion to avoid dissemination of any misleading information through media”.