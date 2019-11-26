Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Dozens of residents of Maalikpur area protested against the district administration over acquisition of their agriculture land “what they called” by force for the establishment of new Fruit and Vegetable Market here on Monday.

On the occasion, leaders of the protestors Chaudhry Rasheed Ahmed and Haji Sarwar told reporters that in 2006, the district administration tried acquire their prime location agriculture land, measuring 14 acres and 4 kanals against very low rates on the suggestion of a political figure who wanted to benefit his friend. But they started protest against this unjustified act of administration due to which the matter was shelved at least for the time being.

Later, the residents filed a writ petition No.3337-2015 in the Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench and on the directives of the LHC, the then Bahawalpur Division Commissioner issued a letter No.ACR/16-66-6899-68900 on October 10, 2016 to the RYK District Collector, directing not to acquire land of the residents of Maalikpur and search for another piece of land for the purpose.

Similarly, the district council also unanimously approved a resolution that new fruit and vegetable market should be established at any other place. They further informed that despite the commissioner’s letter, traders of the old fruit and vegetable market who had established cold stores adjacent to their agriculture land convinced the Deputy Commissioner with the pressure of MNA, that the new fruit and vegetable market should be established at the agriculture land of Maalikpur only.

This matter was later in pipeline but on Friday, the revenue staff on the instructions of DC started destroying standing crops over the land without any prior information or notice. They argued that the new fruit and vegetable market should be established on national highway at a large piece of land because Maalikpur land is located on a very busy Shahbazpur Road.

They warned that they would not allow anyone to acquire their prime location land on very low prices, expressing their resolve knock every door for getting justice.

KFUEIT HOLDS GALA

Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr M Muhammad Suleman Tahir has said that the university is committed to encourage students to be equally good in academics and sports.

In his closing remarks, he appreciated the organizers for putting up such a nice event. He said the KFUEIT will facilitate much more of such healthy sports activities on campus and will arrange professional coaches to train and groom talented players to represent the university at national and international level.