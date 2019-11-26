Share:

LAHORE - US Embassy’s Charge d Affairs to Pakistan Ambassador Paul W. Jones called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at the Governor’s House on Monday.

Issues relating to Kashmir, Afghanistan and bilateral trade came under discussion at the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor appreciated the fact that US President Donald Trump remains in constant liaison with Prime Minister Imran Khan on the issues pertaining to the region and Pakistan. This is the reason that relations between Pakistan and America are strong and exemplary,” he said.

Talking about Kashmir issue, Ch Sarwar mentioned Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and stressed resolution of the issue according to UN resolutions. He also commended US President Trump for his offer of mediation on Kashmir issue.

Also, the Governor Punjab participated in the ceremony regarding ‘Million Signature Campaign’ under Punjab Kashmir Committee and signed to show solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir. MPAs Nazir Chohan and Azma Kardar were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor said the government would launch the signature campaign in all the universities in Punjab so as to give a message to the world community that every child of Pakistan was with Kashmiris and no sacrifice will be denied for the freedom of people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Ch Sarwar along with his wife Begum Perveen Sarwar paid a visit to Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA). They also took a round of the bar’s dispensary. LHCBA President Chaudhry Hafeezur Rehman and Syed Sajjad Shah Advocate were also present. Talking to media men, the governor ruled out any sort of political change in Punjab, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan had also made it clear that administrative change will be made wherever needed in Punjab and any negligence in provision of basic facilities to masses will not be tolerated.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government was continuing with the mission of public service.

He averred the government was not facing any threat and asked the opposition to wait for next general elections instead of destabilizing the government. He said that Sarwar Foundation will extend full cooperation for provision of medical facilities in the LHCBA dispensary, and effective steps will also be taken to resolve other problems of the lawyers’ community, assuring that he would also talk to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and other authorities concerned in this regard.