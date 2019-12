Share:

LOS ANGELES-Selena Gomez felt ‘’good to be back’’ on stage at the American Music Awards.

The 27-year-old singer - who previously sang at the ceremony in 2014, 2015 and 2017 - gave her first televised live performance in two years at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre on Sunday and was delighted to share two of her new songs with fans.

Selena opened her short set with the ballad ‘Lose You to Love Me’, for which she wore a turtleneck black dress, before changing into a sparkly leotard and knee-high boots for the upbeat ‘Look at Her Now’, to which the likes of Halsey and Taylor Swift were seen dancing along in the audience.

The brunette beauty shared photos of herself on the red carpet at the event, wearing a vivid lime green mini dress, and wrote on Instagram: ‘’Feels good to be back. Thank you to my entire team and to my fans that stand by me. All of this is for you and because of you. excited for this chapter.’’ Selena released both songs in October within one day of each other but it is currently unclear when she will release another album.