Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government on Monday sent Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Capt (r) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar packing from the province after the buck stopped at him in a case pertaining to leaking Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-London) target killer confessional statement involving Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The target killer Yusuf alias Thelewala in a video leaked to media told that he had met the chief minister during custody, who asked him to remain underground for a while.

The alleged target killer, who was once also declared dead, also blamed that former MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar provided a room at party’s former headquarters-Nine Zero- for his criminal activities.

The chief minister and Farooq Sattar immediately denied ever meeting with the accused arrested for his alleged involvement in murders of 96 people.

The chief minister later directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam and AIG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon to probe into it.

On Monday, IGP Sindh called on the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and presented a report, compiled by DIG East Amir Farouqi, absolving the top district official Azfar Mahesar from the complete blame.

Sources in the CM House said that the chief minister, however, rejected the contents of the report and said that he would not allow lying blame of the incident on lower officials and the buck should stop at the top for such an irresponsible act, allowing media to interview an imprisoned target killer.

Dr Kaleem Imam accepted that it was grave mistake on part of the SSP and tried to pacify the chief minister.

The chief minister, who was accompanied by the provincial government spokesman Murtaza Wahab during the meeting, however rejected the police report.

The meeting that took place at the chief minister house lasted for around five hours, mulling over options of action to be taken against the SSP Azfar Mahesar.

Later in the day, a notification relinquishing SSP Azfar Mahesar of his charge and returning his services to the federal establishment division was notified.

The Additional Inspector General (AIG) Establishment wrote a letter to the Sindh chief secretary, seeking to surrender SSP Mahesar’s services to the centre due to “serious misconduct”.

“The services of Capt (r) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, PSP (BS-19), presently posted as SSP/District East, Karachi Range are no more required for Sindh Province/Sindh Police due to serious misconduct,” read the letter.

He asked the chief secretary to surrender the services of the police officer to the Establishment Division, the Government of Pakistan “in the interest of Government work.”