ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) I-8/3 on Monday organised Investiture Ceremony at its campus where new student council took oath for the next term.

Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram was chief guest at the ceremony.

Principal administered the oath and presented sashes and badges to them. The guest of honour of the ceremony was Ms Tayyaba Siddiqui retired and ex-Principal Islamabad Model Postgraduate College for Girls F-7/2.

The chief guest congratulated the newly elected body of students council and complimented management of the college for their integral approach to the personality development of students.

College Principal Dr Nasreen Rafiq, in her speech pointed out important issues which the college was facing.

She said college is functioning without allocated budget and regular staff since its inception in 2009.

There is no auditorium and library in this college, which is central to all curricular and extra-curricular activities. She requested the chief guest to lay her role in resolving the issues of the college.