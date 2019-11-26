Share:

LAHORE - TCL Communication has launched its latest series of mobile and tablet devices in Pakistan, including the Flagship Alcatel 3X smartphone and Alcatel Tablet series 3T & 1T.

“The latest additions to our products are redefining accessible innovation,” said Christophe Coris, MEA General Manager of TCL Communication. “All of our new Alcatel smartphone offerings in Pakistan come equipped with a dedicated Google Assistant Button that allows our users to access the information they need at the touch of a finger.”

We are incorporating the latest technology into each device while keeping in mind our consumers’ priorities and their budgets.”

In Pakistan, Airlink Communication Ltd is official distributor for tablets and DIGICOM is distributor for Alcatel smartphones.

Wali Khan, Head of Sales GCC & Pakistan, TCL Communications said that Alcatel 3X and 3T 10 is a premium gadgets with a sleek design and powerful features, available at an affordable price point. Uzair Latif, Head of Marketing GCC & Pakistan, said: “Pakistani market offers a wide range of products from the best brands, and we are thrilled to add the latest product from Alcatel’s 3X & 3T10& 1T Tab series to our ever-growing portfolio. We understand the needs of today’s consumers and constantly strive to bring cutting-edge technology, integrated into high-quality products, at great prices.”