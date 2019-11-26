Share:

LAHORE - At Influencers of Pakistan’s (IOP) second forum organized for more than 500 influencers, brands and businesses, Techlets Pvt. Ltd. launched “WALEE” – an everyday trade app to help Pakistan’s 100,000+ digitally active businesses and 500,000+ Digital influencers and resellers find, manage, measure and monetize collaborations to boost sales, brands and earnings. Techlets is a recipient of an Innovation Grant provided by the USAID Small and Medium Enterprise Activity (SMEA). Through the grant, Techlets has developed a software solution for influencer match-making. The software will enable influencer matchmaking in Pakistan at a much lower cost with a greater focus, which will result in a much higher impact for SMEs.

With over 5000 influencers and 1000+ SMEs currently active on the platform Muhammad Ahsan Tahir, CEO, Techlets emphasized on how mobile technology based earning opportunities enable and empower youth. IOP’s current 60% female user base, positions Walee as flag bearer for women empowerment and financial inclusion in Pakistan.