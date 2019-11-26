Share:

ISLAMABAD - Telenor Pakistan strongly condemns the desecration of Holy Quran and expresses deepest concern over the unfortunate incident that took place in Kristiansand, Norway. The company remains committed to the country and is proud to serve millions of Pakistanis.

Dispelling the rumours regarding discontinuation of its services following the circulation of a fake notice attributed to PTA, which was also disowned by PTA earlier, the company has expressed gratitude to its customers for ignoring such rumours and fake messages.

Telenor Pakistan is one of leading telecom operators and has been committed to the country since start of its commercial operations in 2005. It has made an investment of more than USD 4.5 billion in Pakistan and has contributed over PKR 310 billion to the national exchequer since inception.

Telenor Pakistan provides direct and indirect employment to hundreds of thousands of people who serve its customer base of 45 million Pakistanis every day in addition to spearheading Pakistan’s digital transformation through innovative, customer-centric and social empowerment initiatives.