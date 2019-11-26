Share:

ATTOCK - The Tehsil Municipal Administration Hassanabdal has launched a mega project for renovation and facelift of Mughal era Lala Rukh tomb in collaboration with local donors and philanthropists.

The project aims at restoring the decaying Mughal era monument and providing better recreational facilities to the dwellers of the city.

Assistant commissioner Hassanabdal Adnan Anjum Raja while briefing the newsmen here at the site, said that the historic monument... the tomb of Lala Rukh... is traditionally attributed to Princess Lala Rukh, daughter of the Mughal emperor, is in dilapidated condition due to lack of oversight by the Archaeology Department. Mr Raja said that the garden adjacent to the tomb was in shambles and causing embarrassing situation when the Sikh yatrees, hailing from different parts of the world, visit the adjacent Sikh temple to offer their rituals and also pay visit to the monument.

He said that in a bid to save the national heritage from decay and provide better recreational facilities to the dwellers of the city, especially women and children, the Tehsil Municipal Administration has kicked off the restoration, preservation, uplift and provision of different recreational facilities at the site. He said that besides provision of funds from national kitty, local donors and philanthropists also contributed to the project so that maximum facilities could be provided to the masses. “Even the TMA employees have contributed donations from their own pockets for completion of project for national cause,” he added.

He said that seating facilities, recreational facilities and lamps would be installed in the garden and at evening the park would be opened only for families. He said that the TMA, Archaeology and local administration staff would be deployed to facilitate families.