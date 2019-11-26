Share:

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan became subject to social media jibes after he made a scientifically incorrect statement during an Ehsaas program event.

"Trees produce oxygen when it is night," PM Khan said while making a speech during the event.

The reaction was mostly in response to PM Khan's own mockery of the Pakistan People's Party leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, when the latter made the obvious remark that floods in Karachi were a result of water that came from rain.

"Bilawal has startled scientists worldwide," the prime minister said in reference to Bhutto-Zardari's statement earlier this month during an event to commemorate the launch of the Hazara Motorway.

At the time of his comments, social media users made videos superimposing the voice of PM Khan himself in a separate press conference, when he claimed that so much gas had been found in Khyber Pakhtunkhwaa during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government that the province's masses were digging wells for water, only to find gas.