GUJRANWALA - Two dacoits were killed in alleged shootout with police here in Garjakh and Aroop police limits on Monday.

According to police sources, four armed men entered a house and started looting while passers-by informed the police about the incident. As soon as the Garjakh Police reached the spot, the dacoits opened fire, which the lawmen retaliated. As a result, one of the accused received bullets and died on the spot while the three others succeeded in escaping from the scene. In another shootout which occurred in the Aroop area, three armed men snatched cash from a citizen namely Salam Din and fled away. The citizen informed the Dolphin Force about the incident, upon which the Dolphin Force squad stated chasing the dacoits. The Dolphin Force personnel were attempting to catch the fleeing accused but came under fire. They returned the fire as a result of which one dacoit died while his accomplices fled the scene. The police have shifted the dead bodies to DHQ Hospital for autopsy and medico-legal formalities. The police have launched investigation to ascertain identity of the dead dacoits and trace their runaway accomplices.