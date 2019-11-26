Share:

FAISALABAD - The University of Agriculture Faisalabad has developed hermetic technology that helps in preservation of seed quality for farming community without any infrastructure. This was stated by Department of Agronomy Chairman Dr Asif Tanvir while chairing a training workshop on hermetic technology here. The workshop was arranged by University of Agriculture for farmers and agricultural officers in collaboration with Concern Worldwide sponsored by UK aid. The technology is developed by a team of scientists led by Dr Irfan Afzal. Dr Asif Tanvir said that the technology was being commercialized. He said that UAF was providing expertise on hermetic storage technology for the preservation of seeds and grains. He said that unluckily, gains were being stored in traditional bags which are opened for the humidity, oxygen and insects. It spoils the health of the seed and grains. He said that this technology will help provide resistance against oxygen and humidity. Dr Irfan Afzal said that they were providing low cost hermetic drum and bags that save grains from outer oxygen and humidity as well as insect and disease for a year. He added that under the said bags, 50kg of the seed can be preserved. He said that the country was facing billions of rupees’ loss in agriculture sector due to poor seed quality.