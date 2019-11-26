Share:

SIALKOT - The District Police have arrested a woman and her paramour for killing her husband in Shah Syedaan-Hajipura locality of Sialkot city some four days ago.

According to local police officials, Saira Bibi and her accused paramour Usman Ali had killed her husband Muhammad Imran during the night on Nov 20,2019 and buried him in a local graveyard.

Police officials added that police investigated the blind murder and traced out the culprits within four days by using scientific methods of investigation.

Police officials said that the police have arrested wife of the slain man Saira Bibi and her paramour. Both the accused have confessed to murder of Muhammad Imran in a bid to remove him from the way of their blind love.

The Hajipura Police have registered a case (No. 676/2019) under sections 34 and 302 PPC against the accused on the report of SI Ghulam Rasul.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars and launched further investigation.