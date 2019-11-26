Share:

Lahore - Hundreds of Wapda workers protested under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA from Bakhtiar Labour Hall, Lahore in support of their demands. Workers urged federal and provincial governments to control abnormal price hike of essential commodities of daily use. The procession was led by the General Secretary of the union Khurshid Ahmad. Secretary of the union urged that Prime Minister to establish Madina Society whereas the cost of essential commodities of daily use had been rising every day.

The participants demanded to allocate more resources for hydel power stations and construction of dams.