LAHORE - Approved development schemes in different districts across Punjab were reviewed at a meeting presided over by Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Monday. Secretary Health Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman briefed the minister details of ongoing approved development schemes. She directed Secretary Health to complete all approved development schemes within stipulated period. Development schemes include upgradation of Sakhi Sarwar Civil Hospital DG Khan, DHQ Vehari, construction of civil dispensary at Zinda Pir, upgradation of THQ Taunsa, DG Khan, upgradation of BHU Barathi for converting it into THQ, upgradation of gynea unit in THQ Shorkot and other development projects. The minister directed the officers to visit districts and monitor development schemes themselves. No delay will be tolerated in completion of development schemes, she added. She further announced that a trauma center will be set up in DHQ Nankana Sahib for provision of facilities to the citizens. The minister also presided over a meeting at Punjab Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education. Special Secretary Development Nadir Chattha, Special Secretary Salwat Saeed, Special Secretary Khalid Nazir Wattoo, Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Legal Advisor Mian Zahid Rehman, Additional Secretary Dr Salman Shahid, VC FJMU Prof Dr Aamir Zaman Khan, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Dr Tajamal and other officers participated. Dr Yasmin reviewed in detail induction process of doctors in the department, administrative affairs of Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute, referral clinics and distribution of Sehat Insaf Cards. On this occasion, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Sehat Insaf Cards have been distributed in more than four million families across Punjab. Provision of best medical facilities will be ensured for patients coming from referral clinics, she added.