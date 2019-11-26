Share:

Pakistan’s largest real estate portal Zameen.com on Friday debuted its brand new tool Plot Finder at a launch event held at a popular local hotel, with media representatives and the company’s senior management in attendance.

Plot Finder allows Zameen.com’s users to access highly detailed maps of 38 Pakistani cities and over 2,500 housing schemes within. Its plot-marking facility – which accurately depicts the land demarcations segmented and finalized by society developers – was unveiled as its most innovative feature. The product also enables users to swipe through the precise, on-ground locations of over 1.2 million houses and plots across the country.

Zameen.com Corporate Communications Director Ibrahim Suheyl told the audience that the main objective of all the services provided by the portal (including this newly launched provision), was to make the process of property searching and the subsequent transactions easier for all stakeholders.

“Plot Finder is all about giving our users precise virtual access to every property in Pakistan – and saving all involved from the complicated and time-consuming process of using traditional paper maps,” said Suheyl.

Zameen.com Central Region Senior Director Sheikh Shuja Ullah Khan told the audience that the new feature would be a welcome relief for real estate agencies, seeing as it would considerably speed up their interactions with clients and make them more fruitful.

“Agents can now make map-based plot collections of their own to share with their clients. This product will not only save them time but will also be a tremendous help to their businesses in terms of closing deals,” Khan added.

Zameen.com Geomatics Associate Director Ali Haroon said, “The biggest problem in Pakistan’s real estate market is the scarcity of data, especially geo-location data. Zameen took on the challenge of mapping out all of Pakistan and our data scientists, engineers and programmers are working round-the-clock to make that a reality.

“At the moment, we have 88% data penetration in Lahore alone, and some 1.2 million properties mapped in 38 major cities. This is a massive success, but we are not stopping here: our of measure of success is when we have successfully mapped all of Pakistan,” Haroon added.

Zameen’s Senior Product Manager Muhammad Waqas gave a practical demonstration of the new tool to the audience, and explained its many features and benefits.

Plot Finder offers the following unique features:

Search and view thousands of housing societies across 38 cities of Pakistan Search and view millions of houses and plots, accurately marked on digital maps View plot details such as:

Plot numbers

Plot addresses and map locations

Sizes (5 Marla, 10 Marla, 1 Kanal, etc)

Plot types (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

4. Share plots with clients/friends Create and save personalized plot collections

5. Shortlist plots for potential buyers or make collections for your own inventory

6. Share your collections with clients, family and friends.

“All the service or platforms that Zameen introduces have one ingredient in common: understanding what our users want and need. We are simplifying the experience of buying and selling plots for everyone involved,” said Waqas.

“It took over 50,000 man-hours to create Plot Finder, with a team of more than 300 people in our Operations Department working round-the-clock. It is one of many intelligent products set to be launched by Zameen to grow the real estate business further. We are geared towards disruptive innovation and developing products that make stakeholders’ lives easier,” he added.

Plot Finder can be accessed by logging on to Zameen.com and clicking on the “Plot Finder (New)” link.