181 members of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, which is struggling after a large number of its medical professionals tested positive, has shut down all surgeries at the hospital, except emergency cases, due to rapidly rising coronavirus cases.

Spokesperson of the hospital Dr. Waseem Khawaja said that hospital’s outpatient department (OPD) will be closed down except for Gynae and Children section.

He further said that OPD will resume after coronavirus situation improves.