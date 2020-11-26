Share:

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday called upon Niger, a founding member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to raise Kashmir issue at the forum of African Union (AU) to build pressure on India for resolution of Kashmir conflict in accordance with UN resolutions.

“Being the host of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, we rightly expect the Niger leadership to take a firm stand on all issues of the Muslim Ummah, including Kashmir,” he said. The people of Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir want a peaceful political and diplomatic solution to the long-standing issue of Jammu and Kashmir in line with the UN Security Council resolutions,” he asserted.

Talking to media after arriving at Niamey in Niger to attend the 47th meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, President Sardar Masood Khan said that the brotherly Islamic country of Niger has always supported the demands of Kashmiris on the OIC platform, AJK President officr said on Thursday.

The country, he added had played a leading role on the platform of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and its Contact Group on Kashmir and always reaffirmed its unequivocal support for the legitimate and just demands of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.