ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has expressed satisfaction over the overall performance of the Bureau saying that it has put its energies together to take cases to logical conclusion as per law. He chaired a high-level meeting of NAB yesterday here to review the overall performance of NAB.

On the occasion, he said that the NAB had received 75,268 complaints, out of which 66,838 were disposed of. In the last two years, action was taken on 2,417 complaints. The action was completed against a total of 2,036 complaints. In the last two years, the NAB has approved 1,240 inquiries while action was completed against 1,220 inquiries. NAB has also accorded approval to 432 investigations during the last two years, out of which 415 inquiries have been concluded. NAB has filed 332 corruption references, out of which 270 investigations have been completed.

He said that the NAB has succeeded in recovering directly or indirectly unprecedented Rs 363 billion from the corrupt elements in the last two years and the recovered amount was also deposited to the national exchequer.

The Chairman NAB said encouraging results of the policy of awareness, prevention and enforcement has already started pouring in. He said that the NAB is an effective anti-corruption institution doing effective measures of eradication of corruption from the country.

He also said that the NAB has concentrated on pursuing corruption, misappropriation in government funds, abuse of authority, money laundering and cheating the people at large cases.

Under the leadership of incumbent chairman, the NAB has become an active institution against corruption.

He further said that the overall performance of NAB has also been enhanced as it has adopted monitoring and evaluation system for improving its performance. He said that collective wisdom of NAB officers is being utilized for conducting complaint verifications, inquiries, and investigations and concluding the cases after collecting concrete evidence against the culprits.

He said Executive Boards and Regional Boards have been constituted for transparent and independent decision making process that too in light of legal aspects of the case.

The Chairman NAB said that NAB’s priority is to eradicate corruption, recover the looted money and return of the same to the people. Faith of NAB is to ensure corruption-free Pakistan.

Reputed international institutions especially the World Economic Forum, Transparency International Pakistan have lauded NAB’s awareness and prevention policy which is an honour for the bureau.

The Chairman NAB directed the concerned officials to conclude the complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations as per law, so that the looted money could be recovered and deposited in the national exchequer.