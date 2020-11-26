Share:

Islamabad - Famous Pakistani actress and TCF’s Goodwill Ambassador, Ayesha Omar visited a TCF school in Garden East, Karachi, where she met TCF students and staff, took a tour of the campus and learned more about TCF’s work to educate the less privileged children of Pakistan. Ayesha also took this opportunity to interact with the students, who were all extremely excited to meet her. She asked them about their dreams, hope and aspirations and encouraged them to work harder towards their goals. Ayesha also engaged with the school staff and highly appreciated their efforts in continuing education for children amid the pandemic.