The British High Commissioner, Christian Turner, Thursday offered to provide all possible help from the British government for the people of Pakistan in mitigating the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

The ambassador extended this offer during a call on meeting with Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue. Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here. During the meeting, the adviser exchanged views with the High Commissioner on matters of common interest, according to a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry..

The Adviser briefed him about the measures taken by the government to lessen the adverse economic impact and protect vulnerable segments of the society during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shaikh shared the economic outlook for Pakistan with the High Commissioner and highlighted that Pakistan had registered an upward trend in foreign remittances, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), tax collection and had a current account surplus during the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2020-21.

He also explained that owing to the strategy of smart lockdown, the economy has started to recover pace.