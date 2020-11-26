Share:

ISLAMABAD - In the ‘Country Strategy Dialogue on Pakistan’, Prime Minister Imran Khan presented Pakistan’s case to the global community comprehensively that also included the future vision and challenges.

In his answers to the global CEOs from Telenor, Majid Al Futtaim, Ghuangzhou, Royal Vopak, Investcorp Holdings, the prime minister emphasised that collaboration and technological support from all global leading organizations was pivotal for his government’s planning and country’s growth in all sectors which were presently extremely underdeveloped.

All CEOs expressed their strong support to Islamabad to undertake new initiatives for Pakistan’s development.

This session was then taken-up by Abdul Hafeez Sheikh who provided details about how the government had been able to turnaround the economy despite the devastating impact of the COVID-19. He encouraged all participants for their suggestions and assured that Pakistan values the role of all global players participating in the WEF strategy dialogue.

World Economic Forum (WEF) President Borge Brende especially singled out the role of Dawood Group headed by Hussain Dawood and Pathfinder Group Chairman Ikram Sehgal for their exceptional contributions to the WEF.

Group Chairman Pathfinder Sehgal was given distinction of speaking at the WEF. He congratulated the Finance Advisor and Governor State Bank for their distinguished role during the COVID-19 period to support the business community which trickled down to the masses. He inquired from him, that based on the Finance Advisor’s rich experience with many countries, how the corruption and embezzlement, issue could be tackled at the provincial governments level, a major issue, besides tax revenue collection.