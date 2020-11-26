Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun on Wednesday said that collective efforts are direly needed to tackle the issue of second wave of COVID-19.

He was speaking at launching of Annual Report of Burki Institute of Public Policy at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, former LCCI President Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Vice Chancellor of Burki Institute of Public Policy Shahid Najam, former LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Vice Chancellor of Government College University Dr. Asghar Zaidi, Vice Chancellor University of Lahore Maj. Gen ® Obaid Bin Zikiriya, Pro-Rector of University of Central Punjab Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin, Fakhar Iqbal and Ejaz Sandhu also spoke on the occasion. The Minister said that collective efforts are a must to face the challenged posed by COVID-19. People would have to show responsibility.

He further stated that promotion of industry-academia linkages is a key to resolving social problems and uplifting the country’s economy. He said that academia must come forward and play its due role.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that in pre-pandemic time, Pakistan’s economy had just started moving towards stability.

There are no doubts that the pandemic’s economic fallout will considerably derail the country’s recovery process.

He said that Pakistan is facing stiff economic challenges including high Inflation of around 9%, 30% devaluation in last two years, fiscal deficit of 8.1%, continued stagnation in exports, negative growth rate of industry and shrinking of GDP growth from 1.9% to negative 0.4%.

These challenges have been made more severe due to the outbreak of corona while the second wave is still posing dangers.

He appreciated the government for taking smart measures to mitigate the spread of virus instead of putting the whole country at halt.

Pakistan heavily depends on regional and leading economies of the world.

If there is a global economic recession then Pakistan cannot stay away from getting affected.