SUKKUR - Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Wednesday visited the office of district zakat committee Khairpur. During the visit, all the records regarding the distribution of zakat funds were checked in the office of the district zakat committee.

Expressing satisfaction to check the statements and related records of the beneficiaries in detail, he said that it was satisfactory. He also directed the DC Khairpur for regular inspection of local zakat committees.

DC Sukkur reviews anti-polio drive arrangements

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Rana Adil Taswar chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review the arrangements made in connection with upcoming anti-polio drive from November 30th in the district. The meeting was attended by the District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, representatives of PPHI, WHO, educational institutions and officials of allied departments of the administration.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the DC said that coordinated efforts were underway to eradicate the menace of polio once for all, and all related departments were participating in the anti-polio drives and using all available resources to make the campaign more effective and successful.

He urged the polio teams to work with more commitment and dedication to achieve the 100 percent results as being achieved in the previous anti-polio drives. Focal person, Altaf Soomro gave a detailed briefing about the arrangements made for the upcoming anti-polio drive in the district.

The DC has urged the parents and citizens to get their children vaccinated against the polio and root out the crippling disease forever. He also discussed the security arrangements of the polio workers in the meeting.